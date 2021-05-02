ESN Not Behind Attack On Akwa Ibom Police Station

The Biafra Nations League has denied claims that the hoodlums who attacked a police station in Akwa Ibom State are members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Report had it that gunmen attacked the police station located in Ibiaku Ntok Okpo in Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Two police officers were said to have been killed during the incident.

The attack followed an earlier one on Tuesday, when the gunmen stormed Ika police station and killed a female officer, one Esther Akpan and a special police Constabulary, Isonuyo Paul while returning home in a Volvo car

In Saturday’s attack, another female police officer was injured, while five vehicles belonging to the police station were set ablaze. They also hoisted the Biafran flag.

And reacting to this, BNL insisted that “those who carried out the attack are no doubt sympathizers of the Biafran struggle from the State.”

According to the secessionist group, the attackers are “supporters [of Biafra] trying to enforce the hoisting of flag strategy which [we] have been threatening to carry out.”

Chief Head of Operations of BNL, Henry Edet, said this in a statement to DAILY POST on Sunday, adding that “though some unknown gunmen are being sponsored by politicians to destabilize the South East and South South and they do that in the name of Biafra.

“The unknown gunmen are owned by the Federal government to commit all sorts of crimes in the name of the Biafran struggle.”