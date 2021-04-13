News

ESN Not After Tribe, Religion But Terrorists – Nnamdi Kanu

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu/File Photo

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that the Eastern Security Network, ESN, is not after tribe or religion.

According to Kanu, the security outfit is only after terrorists in the South-East.

“Eastern Security Network is not after PEOPLE or any tribe/religion.

“ESN is after TERRORISTS because terrorists kill people, regardless of tribe/religion.

“If you’ve a problem with that, you’re either a terrorist or a slave”, Kanu tweeted.

He said this days after governors of the South-East set up a security outfit codenamed Ebubeagu.

Not pleased by the decision by the governor,s IPOB warned that “any person that joins EBUBEAGU to spy Eastern Security Network should be prepared to join his ancestors”.

