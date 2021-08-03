Ese Brume Wins Bronze Medal For Nigeria In Tokyo Olympics

Ese Brume has won Bronze Medal for Nigeria in the women’s long jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo snatched victory from former champion Brittney Reese to win gold while 2012 Olympic champion Reese won Silver.

Mihambo registered a season-best jump of 7.00 metres to beat the Reese from America who registered 6.84.

Brume who came third registered a jump of 6.97m.

She; s the first Nigerian to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

More to follow.