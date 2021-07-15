Era Of Malpractices In UTME Is Over – JAMB Registrar

The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said malpractices in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will no longer be because the era is over.

He said no blackmail can derail the board’s mission to rid examination of malpractices.

Oloyede said this at the foundation laying ceremony of the board’s International Talent Resort Centre on Wednesday in Gbongan town, Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “Many may not have noticed that shortly before the commencement of 2021 UTME, a cartel published a fake digital past UTME Question Papers and was circulating fake questions and answers claiming to be genuinely from JAMB.

“Many parents who fell for the scam must have now realised how wrong they and their not so innocent children were.

“This explains why many students had to collapse in the examination hall when reality stared them in the face.

“This is a lesson for people to realize that the days of examination malpractice in JAMB conducted examinations is over and over forever”.

Oloyede also said that government and security agencies needed to pay attention to “miracle centres”, which he said was wreaking havoc on public examinations.

“A recent experiment by Bayero University, Kano, shows that as high as nine per cent of the A/level results being churned out (courtesy of these tutorial centres) are fake.

“Tertiary institutions also need to pay particular attention to the fact that these examination fraudsters parading themselves as tutorial masters are infiltrating vastly and deeply into the institutions’ Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) and Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) units, wreaking untold havoc on the education system”.

He, however, said that with the standard of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres, the activities of the miracle centres had been eliminated in respect of UTME.

“The states and security agencies, therefore, need to pay sufficient attention to the fast expanding illicit education gangsters,” he said.