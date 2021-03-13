EPL: Owen Predicts Arsenal Vs Tottenham, Chelsea Vs Leeds

Former England international, Michael Owen has made predictions for this weekends English Premier League games.

Owen said Arsenal will play draw against Tottenham Hotspurs while Chelsea will beat Leeds City.

He predicted a draw for the game between Manchester United and West Ham at Old Trafford.

Providing his predictions, Owen told BetVictor, “I’m really looking forward to this one. It’s Bielsa v Tuchel in what should be a fantastic tactical battle between two top-quality managers.

“Most of Leeds’ good form was before the turn of the year. Since then, they’ve been very inconsistent and have lost four of their last five in the Premier League.

“So, it’s fair to say that the hosts need a result. However, Chelsea have been a totally different animal since Tuchel’s arrival. The German has yet to taste defeat with his side keeping a clean sheet in seven of their last nine matches in the Premier League.

“With that in mind, I think the Blues’ will have too much for the home side. It’s 2-1 Chelsea for me.”

On the Arsenal vs Tottenham match, Owen said, “The North London derby is always a huge occasion, and with both sides now hitting form, this one’s set up to be an exciting match.

“I’d expect Arsenal to have most of the territory here, with Spurs hoping to catch the Gunners on the counter.

“To a certain extent, I think that could work. However, I was very impressed with Arsenal’s win in the Europa League midweek, and with both playing so well, I could see them cancelling each other out. Arsenal 1, Tottenham 1.”

Commenting on the Manchester United vs West Ham game, Owen said, “David Moyes has been touted widely as a candidate for Manager of the Year, and I have to say it’s well deserved. The Hammers are exceeding most people’s expectations, and I see this being a very tricky fixture for Manchester United.

“United’s best performances have been on the road this season. At home, overall, they’ve been decent. However, they do tend to switch off.

“It must be noted that Jesse Lingard will miss out due to the terms of his loan deal, so that is a blow for the visitors.

“That said, I still think the Hammers have enough about them to get something, so I’m siding with David Moyes to take at least a point against his former employers. Manchester United 1, West Ham United 1.”