EPL: Full List Of Manchester United’s Fixtures For 2021/2023

The English Premier League has released the full list for Manchester United’s fixtures in the 2021/2020 season.

United start the season at home against Leeds United followed by an away game at Southampton.

Below is a full list of Man United’s 2020/2021 Premier League fixtures:

AUGUST;

14 Leeds United (H)

21 Southampton (A)

28 Wolves (A)

SEPTEMBER;

11 Newcastle United (H)

18 West Ham United (A)

25 Aston Villa (H)

OCTOBER;

2 Everton (H)

16 Leicester City (A)

23 Liverpool (H)

30 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

NOVEMBER;

6 Manchester City (H)

20 Watford (A)

27 Chelsea (A)

30 Arsenal (H)

DECEMBER;

4 Crystal Palace (H)

11 Norwich City (A)

14 Brentford (A)

18 Brighton (H)

26 Newcastle United (A)

28 Burnley (H)

JANUARY;

1 Wolves (H)

15 Aston Villa (A)

22 West Ham United (H)

FEBRUARY;

8 Burnley (A)

12 Southampton (H)

19 Leeds United (A)

26 Watford (H)

MARCH;

5 Manchester City (A)

12 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

19 Liverpool (A)

APRIL;

2 Leicester City (H)

9 Everton (A)

16 Norwich City (H)

23 Arsenal (A)

30 Brentford (H)

MAY;

7 Brighton (A)

15 Chelsea (H)

22 Crystal Palace (A)