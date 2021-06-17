EPL: Full List Of Manchester United’s Fixtures For 2021/2023
The English Premier League has released the full list for Manchester United’s fixtures in the 2021/2020 season.
United start the season at home against Leeds United followed by an away game at Southampton.
Below is a full list of Man United’s 2020/2021 Premier League fixtures:
AUGUST;
14 Leeds United (H)
21 Southampton (A)
28 Wolves (A)
SEPTEMBER;
11 Newcastle United (H)
18 West Ham United (A)
25 Aston Villa (H)
OCTOBER;
2 Everton (H)
16 Leicester City (A)
23 Liverpool (H)
30 Tottenham Hotspur (A)
NOVEMBER;
6 Manchester City (H)
20 Watford (A)
27 Chelsea (A)
30 Arsenal (H)
DECEMBER;
4 Crystal Palace (H)
11 Norwich City (A)
14 Brentford (A)
18 Brighton (H)
26 Newcastle United (A)
28 Burnley (H)
JANUARY;
1 Wolves (H)
15 Aston Villa (A)
22 West Ham United (H)
FEBRUARY;
8 Burnley (A)
12 Southampton (H)
19 Leeds United (A)
26 Watford (H)
MARCH;
5 Manchester City (A)
12 Tottenham Hotspur (H)
19 Liverpool (A)
APRIL;
2 Leicester City (H)
9 Everton (A)
16 Norwich City (H)
23 Arsenal (A)
30 Brentford (H)
MAY;
7 Brighton (A)
15 Chelsea (H)
22 Crystal Palace (A)