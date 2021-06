EPL: Full List Of Chelsea’s Fixtures For 2021/2023

The English Premier League has released the full list for Chelsea’s fixtures in the 2021/2020 season.

Chelsea starts the season at home against Crystal Palace and will end it away at Leeds United.

Below is Full list of Chelsea’s 2020/2021 Premier League fixtures:

14 August 2021 – Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

21 August 2021 – Arsenal vs Chelsea

28 August – 2021 – Liverpool vs Chelsea

11 September 2021 – Chelsea vs Aston Villa

18 September 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

25 September 2021 – Chelsea vs Manchester City

2 October 2021 – Chelsea vs Southampton

16 October 2021 – Brentford vs Chelsea

23 October 2021 – Chelsea vs Norwich City

30 October 2021 – Newcastle United vs Chelsea

6 November 2021 – Chelsea vs Burnley

20 November 2021 – Leicester City vs Chelsea

27 November 2021 – Chelsea vs Manchester United

30 November 2021 – Watford vs Chelsea

4 December 2021 – West Ham United vs Chelsea

11 December 2021 – Chelsea vs Leeds United

15 December 2021 – Chelsea vs Everton

18 December 2021 – Wolverhampton vs Chelsea

26 December 2021 – Aston Villa vs Chelsea

28 December 2021 – Chelsea vs Brighton

1 January 2022 – Chelsea vs Liverpool

15 January 2022 – Manchester City vs Chelsea

22 January 2022 – Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

8 February 2022 – Brighton vs Chelsea

12 February 2022 – Chelsea vs Arsenal

19 February 2022 – Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

26 February 2022 – Chelsea vs Leicester City

6 March 2022 – Burnley vs Chelsea

12 March 2022 – Chelsea vs Newcastle United

19 March 2022 – Norwich City vs Chelsea

2 April 2022 – Chelsea vs Brentford

9 April 2022 – Southampton vs Chelsea

16 April 2022 – Leeds United vs Chelsea