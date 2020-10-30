EPL: Arteta Warns Arsenal Player Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned his players ahead of the Premier League encounter against Manchester United.

Arsenal will be travelling to Old Trafford on the back of a 1-0 loss at home to Leicester City.

Speaking ahead of the game, Arteta revealed that it took a while before his side was able to digest the loss to Leicester City.

He also hopes to steal an away win at Old Trafford.

“After losing the way we lost against Leicester, it was painful at home and took us a few days to digest that defeat.

“But you have to react straightaway with a win, with this type of attitude and let’s get ready.

“We go to Old Trafford and we try to win again,” Arteta said.

Arsenal have lost three of their opening six fixtures in the league this season.