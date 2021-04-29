Sports

Enyimba Beat Orlando Pirates To CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-finals

Damola Areo7 hours ago
Enyimba International Football Club of Aba advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup alongside visiting Orlando Pirates of South Africa on Wednesday.

Cyril Olisema’s goal in added time of second half gave Enyimba a 1-0 win at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

The win ensured Enyimba upstaged the South African side at the top of Group A table to advance as group winners on head-to-head advantage.

Enyimba had lost 1-2 to Orlando Pirates when they met on Match Day 2 of the competition, but Wednesday’s 1-0 win was enough advantage for the Aba side.

Both sides had finished on nine points each after six matches, but head-to-head calculation came in to separate both sides.

They both go into Friday’s quarter-finals draw to know their next opponents.

The other qualifiers for the quarter-finals are Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Coton Sport of Cameroon, JS Kabylie of Algeria, ASC Jaraaf of Senegal, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia and Pyramids of Egypt.(NAN)

