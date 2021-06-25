Enugu Student Bags 2Years for Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Enugu Zone on Thursday, June 24, 2021, secured the conviction of one Osondu Kevin Nnamere before Justice I .M Buba of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, on a one count charge bordering on Criminal impersonation with the intent to defraud.

The defendant was arrested in a sting operation at the Independence Layout area of Enugu on Saturday June 4, 2021, following credible intelligence received on his alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The charge reads, “that you Osondu Kevin Nnamere on or about the 9th day June 2021 in Enugu within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently impersonated one Mr. Gopa, a foreign national by means of your Samsung A20S, through a fake WhatsApp account, with intent to obtain money from unsuspecting foreign nationals and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3)(a) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act,2015 and punishable under Section 22(4) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him prompting the prosecution counsel, B.N Ajogwu to ask the court to convict him.

The defendant’s counsel, E.M Ugwu pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy on the grounds that his client is a 21-year-old student who has become remorseful.

Justice Buba convicted and sentenced Nnamere to 2years imprisonment with an option of N250,000 ( Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) fine.