Enugu Police Advise Residents Against IPOB Sit-at-home Order

The Enugu State Police Command has enter trouble makers to steer clear off the state.

This is as the police command urged residents to disregard the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in protest against the detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday sighted by Concise News.

“The command, therefore, enjoins peace-loving citizens of the state to go about their lawful businesses.

“Residents should disregard sit-at-home orders not issued or approved by any statutorily recognised organ or authorised Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) of government.

“This includes one purportedly restricting public movements and businesses on Monday, Aug. 9 by pro-Biafran groups.

“Accordingly, any individual or group(s), who may want to hide under the guise of such illegitimate order to foment trouble in the state have been warned to desist forthwith.

“As anything in the contrary will be vehemently resisted and handled in accordance with the law,” he said.