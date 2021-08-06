Enugu, FCT, Kaduna, 10 Others Get New CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has appointed new Commissioners of Police to Enugu, the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna and 10 other states.

This is part of efforts at repositioning the Police Force for greater efficiency, stabilising the internal security order and scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

This was announced in a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, on Friday.

Posted to Niger State Command is CP Monday Bala Kuryas; Kwara State Command, CP Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo; Nasarawa State Command, CP Soyemi Musbau Adesina; Taraba State Command, CP Abimbola Shokoya; Benue State Command, CP Akingbola Olatunji; FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday; Kogi State Command, CP Arungwa Nwazue Udo; Kaduna State Command, CP Abdullahi Mudashiru; Jigawa State Command, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida; Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal; Cross River State Command, CP Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng, and Kebbi State Command, CP Musa Baba.

Mba said, “Other Senior officers deployed are CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, who is now the CP Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; CP Sikiru Akande, a former CP in Cross River State who is now redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Similarly, CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru is deployed as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos; and CP Augustine Arop is now posted as the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.

“The IGP, while charging the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, has assured citizens of sustained efforts by the Force in stabilizing security in the country. He enjoined citizens in the affected States to cooperate with their new Commissioners of Police for efficient service delivery.

“The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers are with immediate effect.”