Entertainment Industry Now Full Of Envy, Hate, Pride – Paul Play IK Dairo

Singer Paul Play IK Dairo has said the entertainment industry is now full of envy, hate and pride.

The singer who has been away from the scene for a while said he’s sad at how things have turned out.

According to him, this wasn’t the case when he and other entertainers like 2face, Ruggedman, and others were strong in the industry.

He wrote on social media, ”I TRIED TO KEEP QUIET but I got to say this. ThE ENTERTAINMENT industry is now full of ENVY, HATE, PRIDE and unwarranted RUDENESS.

“How much will it really COST u to post your colleagues’ advert? It doesn’t cost you anything, it’s not going to affect your brand or make your fans run away. I’ve been away from the game for quite a while but I’m sad to realise how terrible things have turned.

“It’s like they PREFER TO HELP U WHEN YOU’RE DEAD. To post your picture and organize shows to celebrate your passing. HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE THERE FOR THE CELEBRITIES WHO PASSED when they were alive?

“I can recall vividly when we started this game. Though we has competition. STYL PLUS No dey pose for RUGGED MAN , 2FACE no dey pose for PAUL PLAY, TONY TETUILA no dey pose EEDRIS. We always hang out at the show even at the after-party.

“NOW I HEAR our young CELEBRITIES don’t even wanna see eye to eye . It’s always a group of two of three when they do . I KNOW WHAT THIS IS ALL ABOUT: MONEY? But I’m wrong because every A-lister is getting money. The real problem is what I will construct into a question :

“WHERE IS THE LOVE ???

I’m happy how the industry has evolved and I’m happy for every single artist that has made it . But hey BE HUMBLE !!!”