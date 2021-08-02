Sports

Enoch Adegoke Qualifies For Olympics 100m Men’s Final

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Enoch Adegoke has qualified for the final of 100m men’s event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

This is the first time Nigeria will have a representative in the final of the 100m men’s event since Davidson Ezinwa achieved the feat at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

Adegoke had won his Heat on Saturday with a new personal Best Time of 9.98secs. This made him the 11th Nigerian in history to go under 10 seconds and the 10th joint-fastest Nigerian in history.

Fellow Nigerian, Usehoritse Itsekiri, who made it to the semi-final, however, failed to scale through.

Adegoke is an indigene of Igbope, Oorelope local government in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo state.

