England Can Win Euro 2020 – Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has said England has what it takes to win the Euro 2020 tournament.

England face Denmark today in a bid to reach the final of the tournemt.

The winner of tonight’s game will face Italy who last night defeated Spain via penalties after a 1-1 draw.

“It doesn’t matter who has gone through here because I believe England can beat both these sides,” Ferdinand told BBC Sport post-match.

“I just feel no one can compete with us right now. The confidence we have got… People might say I am getting carried away but I don’t care.

“From what I have seen, England are the better team, the best team and they beat both of these teams [Italy and Spain].”