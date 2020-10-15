EndSWAT Portesters Storm National Assembly Complex

Protesters on the EndSWAT campaign have stormed the complex of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday to air their demands.

The protesters are calling for an end to the newly launched Special Weapons and Tactical Team, SWAT.

Recall that their cry had forced the Inspector-General of Police to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

This led to the launch of the SWAT, is a unit in the Nigeria Police Force, which the protesters are kicking against.

They stormed the National Assembly complex with placards calling for an end to police brutality in the country. They are also demanding police reform.