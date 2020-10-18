EndSARS: Youths Have The Right To Protest – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the senior pastor of Living Faith Church, has supported the EndSARS protests which is calling for an end to police brutality and bad governance.

Delivering a sermon at his church, Oyedepo said that he has been silent on the issue because he warned Nigerians in 2015.

He, however, said that youths have the right to protest against a system with no regard for human life.

“Every Man has a right, legitimately so, to express their displeasure and pains” he said.

“I kept quiet for a while because in 2015 I warned this nation, vehemently, consistently, because I saw the dangers ahead and you can tell. The most gruesome season in the history of the nation is the last 5 years where lives have no value, wanton killings here and there.”

“Now they have faced the youths and because they don’t know who is next, they have the right to say ‘enough is enough’. Any system that has no value for human lives is irrelevant. If they were killed when they were youths, would they be where they are today?”