EndSARS: Three Police Stations Attacked In Benin – NPF

The police has confirmed the attacks on Police Facilities – Ugbekun Police Station, Oba Market Police Station and Idogbo Police Post by persons posing as #ENDSARS protesters in Benin, Edo State, today, Monday, 19th October, 2020.
In a statement issued, the police said that “the extent of damage cannot be ascertained at the moment but report indicates that the protesters carted away arms and ammunition from the armoury and freed the suspects in custody before setting some of the facilities ablaze.
“The Force is calling on parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to desist from acts of violence under any guise whatsoever.”
