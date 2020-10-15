EndSARS: Shehu Sani Warns Nigerian Army Not To Step In

Former Senator Representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has advised the Nigerian Army not to step in as EndSARS protests wage on in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army had announced that it will not sit by and watch subversive elements attack the country’s democracy.

A statement issued reads: “The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a responsible and law-abiding organisation, the Nigerian Army reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.

“All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity.”

Reacting to the statement, Shehu Sani advised the Nigerian Army to focus their attention on banditry and insurgents in the forest.

“The Army should not and must not intervene to crush peaceful protesters. We have enough bandits and Insurgents in our forests and deserts that needs their attention”, he said via his twitter handle.