EndSARS Protests Will Lead To A New Nigeria – Fela Durotoye

Former ANN presidential candidate, Fela Durotoye has said that the EndSARS protests will lead to a new Nigeria.

Lending his voice in support of the protest, Durotoye said that no one should present himself as the leader of the protests.

He made this known in a video he shared on social media.

“The young people don’t need a leader, they need our support, our encouragement. You know what, the leader will emerge amongst them or a group of leaders will emerge. They are all owning this movement, owning the change. Anybody should not try to emerge as the leader or to lead them. let them be, support them”. he said.