EndSARS Protests: Simi Rants Against Bad Governance

Singer SImi has expressed her anger at the bad governance in Nigeria which has led to series of EndSARS protesters across the country.

The singer said that it is ”wickedness that will make a leader see his or her people suffering like this and still sleep at night.”

She asked the leaders to ”get the fuck” if they cannot do the job they got into office for.

‘You begged people to vote for u and then you looked away. Anything you accept for the Nigerian people should be something you would also accept for yourself and your children. That’s what a true leader is. And if you cannot do the job, get the fuck! #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria

The Impunity is disgusting. People will continue to do whatever you let them get away with. Even if these damn leaders don’t have conscience, don’t they have sense? Rubbish! #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria

Budget money for the same road 20 times. Doctors doing surgery in Govt hospitals with phone torchlight. Many SS3 students in public schools can’t even speak one correct sentence in English. Cos u can do check up in London? Cos ur children are schooling in New York? U’re wicked!

Every year new budget. Billions allocated to things that never get done! Health? Zero Education? Zero Electricity? Zero Only wickedness will make u see ur people suffering like this and u can still sleep at night. If u cannot do the job, GET THE FUCK!

To get treatment in hospital, oga bring somtin You enter airport, madam bring somtin To get out of jail for a crime you didn’t commit, brother bring somtin To get admission you already earned when you passed the damn exam, sister bring somtin A disgrace!

Nigerians are so used to suffering now that they think it’s normal. If you don’t have money to “give someone” to get what you actually deserve, there’s almost no chance for progress. Bribe is not even bribe, it’s just survival.

Everyday innocent people are dying. The disregard and lack of value for human life is astounding. You won’t even acknowledge them? Because u don’t know them? Because the tears of their mothers and fathers don’t matter to u? U’re wicked. History and posterity will judge u harshly!

To think that there are tons and tons more stories of the Nigerian Police attacking people than there are of them actually protecting people. God save us.”