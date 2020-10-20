EndSARS Protests: Seek Political Power To Effect Changes – Oyemade

Pastor Poju Oyemade of Covenant Christian Center has urged the youths protesting in Nigeria to seek political power.
Youths across the country protesting on the mantra of EndSARS are calling for an end to police brutality and bad governance.
Oyemade who shared on Twitter said that political power is the only way to effect meaningful changes.
He tweeted: “Why did President (Barack) Obama go into politics, seeking to be in office? He realised as a community organiser he was limited to what changes he could effect without political power.
“The streets has its limit. To effect meaningful change peacefully organise for political power.”
