EndSARS Protests Peaceful Till Thugs Attacked – Obasanjo Tells Buhari

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the EndSARS protests were peaceful until sponsored thugs attacked the protesters.

Obasanjo made this known to the president during a virtual meeting with other former leaders of the country which was hosted by Buhari yesterday.

This was disclosed by Femi Fani-Kayode who served as the Minister of Aviation during the Obasanjo administration.

Fani-Kayode tweeted: “Glad that OBJ told Buhari the bitter truth at their meeting after he claimed that the protests were turning violent. OBJ countered by telling him that the protests were peaceful until sponsored and violent thugs and hoodlums turned on the protesters and started attacking them.”