EndSARS Protests: Nigeria Ignored My Prophecy – Prophet Odumeje

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje has said that the reason why Nigeria is experiencing protests is that the country neglected a prophecy he gave early this year.
Odumeje shared a video showing him holding a prayer session with his congregation during which he delivered the prophecy.
The clergyman had said that the year 2020 will be a year of riot everywhere and gun violence.
He also said that curfew which would be declared will be ignored by people.
He captioned the video:
“Nigeria Neglected a shocking Prophecy Made Early this year by Odumeje
“Watch a shocking Prophecy from my Archives. It’s time to give freedom to the people. More tough prophecies are coming.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.