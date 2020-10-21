EndSARS Protests: Nigeria Ignored My Prophecy – Prophet Odumeje

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje has said that the reason why Nigeria is experiencing protests is that the country neglected a prophecy he gave early this year.

Odumeje shared a video showing him holding a prayer session with his congregation during which he delivered the prophecy.

The clergyman had said that the year 2020 will be a year of riot everywhere and gun violence.

He also said that curfew which would be declared will be ignored by people.

He captioned the video:

“Nigeria Neglected a shocking Prophecy Made Early this year by Odumeje

“Watch a shocking Prophecy from my Archives. It’s time to give freedom to the people. More tough prophecies are coming.”