EndSARS Protests Meant To Disintegrate Nigeria – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that the EndSARS protests were hijacked by those who want the disintegration of Nigeria.

The governor made this known when he spoke with journalists at the Africa House on how to “keep Nigeria together.”

Ganduje who encouraged unity in the country said that the development experienced so far was sped up by the country’s unity.

Ganduje said: “The initial protest was about SARS’ brutality and extrajudicial killings, which were genuine issues and most of us supported it, calling for police reformation.

“But the handwriting on the wall is now clear; enemies of Nigeria sat and decided ‘let us disintegrate this country.’ But God is with us; they did not succeed.

“So, we need to appeal for national cohesion, beginning with the youths. Whoever prays for the disintegration of Nigeria must be a mad person.”

Reechoing former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s slogan on the civil war, the governor said: “To keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done.”

“I call you (journalists) to see how we can promote peace and security in Kano and Nigeria.

“No doubt, external forces are trying to destabilise this country. Some people are acting outside the country to ensure what happened in some smaller African countries happens here. But we must nip it in the bud.

“Let us ensure no one is molested in Kano, in Nigeria, irrespective of his tribe or religion. Those who started it in Kano State were arrested and today, they have repented, confessed and apologised.”