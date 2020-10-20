EndSARS Protests Hijacked In Edo, Ladies Raped – Deputy Gov, Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said that the EndSARS protests in the state has been hijacked by hoodlums.

Shaibu said that three ladies were raped while some people have been killed as a result of the protests.

He also revealed that hoodlums broke into two Correctional Centers in the state and freed inmates.

“Hoodlums actually have taken over the exercise,” Mr. Shaibu told Channels TV.

“It’s quite unfortunate that the #EndSARS protest today in Benin went violent. The Correctional Service at Sapele Road and Oko Prison were invaded and there were jail breaks on both sides.

“And before then, during the weekend, we were having some…hoodlums took over actually. Yesterday, three young ladies were raped and some, through reckless driving hitting some persons, a lot of lives are already being lost and for the state government, it is not acceptable.

“For the legitimate protest by the #EndSARS, we acknowledge the fact that they have the rights to protest and that demands are legitimate.

“But the events of the day before yesterday, yesterday and today…I’m very convinced that it’s not the same young men and women I joined in this #EndSARS rally on two occasions.

“So, it became very important that we protect lives and property, including even the genuine ENDSARS protesters.”