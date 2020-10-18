EndSARS Protests Are A Waste Of Time – Asari Dokubo

Former Niger Delta warlord, Asari Dokubo has described the EndSARS protests across Nigeria as a waste of time.

In a video on his Facebook page, Asari Dokubo said that the people of South South need to focus on the struggle for Biafra because there’s nothing to to restructure about Nigeria.

He said: “There is nothing to restructure or remodel about Nigeria. Instead of wasting our (Niger Deltans) time in cooperating with the Yorubas and Igbos in ENDSARS or restructuring protests, the only solution as Niger Delta people is to team together with the Ogonis and the Igbos and Efiks and reinvent Biafra because nobody can oppress the Ijaw man in Biafra.

“What we need to do is to seek ye first the political kingdom and every other thing will be added to you because you will control and hold your oil.

“Anything else is not going to work unless we stand up and fight for Biafra. Anybody talking about restructuring, Niger Delta republic or an Ibo Biafra is an enemy of our people because biafra most surely come whether you like it or not.”