EndSARS Protesters Tear Gassed From Trying To Enter Presidential Villa

Soldiers have fired tear gas at EndSARS protesters who were trying to make their way to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

The protesters had tried to march through the back gate of the Presidential villa.

Concise News reported that the popular Aya roundabout in Abuja was on Monday barricaded by soldiers.

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) were also spotted at the venue which was to hold a protest today.

The action by the military might be a part of the enforcement of a ban on protests in Abuja.

Concise News reported that the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, banned on all forms of protests in Abuja.

The announcement was made amid continued protests by EndSARS campaigners speaking up against police brutality.

The FCTA accuses the protesters of breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, resolved that the ongoing protests endanger the lives of everyone in the capital city.

“All street demonstrations, protests, and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT,” a statement read.