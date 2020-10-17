EndSARS Protesters In Osogbo Attacked By Hoodlums

The EndSARS protest in Osogbo, Osun State, has been disrupted by some hoodlums wielding dangerous weapons.

The protesters had gathered at the Olaiya Junction venue for the protest when the hoodlums dispersed them with weapons.

The protesters are demanding police reform and an end to bad governance in Nigeria.

The attack saw one protester identified as Oloye suffer injuries from the Cutlass of the hoodlums.

Seven more members of the protesters who came from Okeifa were also injured by the hoodlums whose aim is to stop their agitation.

Meanwhile, same fate befell the EndSARS protesters in Lagos and Abuja earlier this week.