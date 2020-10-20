Home » #EndSARS Protest: Senate Asks Buhari To Address Nation

#EndSARS Protest: Senate Asks Buhari To Address Nation

By - 2 hours on October 20, 2020
The Nigerian Senate has on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation over the EndSARS protest in the country.

The Senate which made the call during plenary also urged the protesting youths to stop the protest to allow the President to address their demands.

Senate resolutions was sequel to a point of order motion on “Matters of Urgent National Importance” brought by Sen. Biodun Olujumi (PDP Ekiti).

