EndSARS: Protest No Longer Peaceful, We Won’t Fold Our Arms – FG

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said that the government won’t allow the EndSARS protesters to lead the country into anarchy.

Lai Mohammed said this on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) news programme, “Weekend File”, shortly after an attack by alleged EndSARS protesters was carried out on Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

“Peaceful protest is an integral part of democracy and that is why the Federal Government in the last 11 days has treated the protesters in a very civilised manner,” Mohammed said.

“But, if you look at what happened to the governor of Osun state,it has gone completely beyond peaceful protest against excesses and abuse of power by the police.

“There is no where in the world where a government will folds its arms and allow the country to descend into anarchy.

“We are no longer dealing with #EndSARS but a volatile situation that can lead to anarchy if government does not take some very firm steps to protect the lives and livelihood of innocent Nigerians,” he said.

The minister said that the blocking of roads and other activities of the protesters have shown that their demonstration is not peaceful.

“We have nothing against peaceful protest but there are civilised ways of doing so,” he said.

“This is by going to a venue where you are not going to disturb other Nigerians because where your own right stops, other persons’ right begins,” he said.