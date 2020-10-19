EndSARS Protest Has An Hidden Agenda – Gov Buni

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has stated that the EndSARS protest has a ‘hidden agenda’.

Buni who is also the acting chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa.

He expressed worries on the continued protests whose demands he says have been met by the government.

He said, “Hoodlums can utilise the gathering to cause confusion and terrorise other innocents citizens. The ongoing protests show that there is hidden agenda, after the government has responded to the protesters’ demand.

“Nigeria is a country accommodating people with several motives and demands which include restructuring and disintegration, thus, we should be careful.

“There are criminals who see the disbanded police unit as threat to their criminal activities”.