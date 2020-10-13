EndSARS: Police Reform Is A Joke – Charly Boy

As the EndSARS protests rage on in Nigeria, human rights activist Charly Boy has described the call for police reform as a joke.

The entertainer said that police reform is the same as criminals reforming themselves.

He shared on social media:

“I thank God sey finally finally our Mumu don dey belleful Us.

“The “reformed” Boko Haram killers no be the same people dem put for Nigerian Army and police?

“After you disband sars where you go put dem. Calling for police reform is a joke, una don see where criminals dey reform criminals.

“Na me go tell you say dis Government no send anybody.

“My people e go better make we protect ourselves o,” he said.