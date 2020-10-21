EndSARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Slams Lagos State Over Curfew

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center has slammed the Lagos State Government after some EndSARS protesters were shot and killed on Tuesday.
The protesters were killed allegedly by soldiers deployed to disperse them at the Lekki toll gate where they had gathered.
Before the soldiers were deployed, a curfew was announced by the Lagos State Government which was to begin by 4 p.m.
The state later gifted the time for the commencement of the curfew to 9 p.m to allow people get home.
Reacting to the announcement, Sam Adeyemi quoted the tweet with a response:
“Why in the world should the young protesters be shot before the start of the enforcement of the curfew?”
