EndSARS: Pastor Adefarasin Tells Government Not To Ignore Protesters

Pastor Paul Adefarasin has reacted to the series of EndSARS protests fast sweepign across all states in Nigeria.

The clergyman of House on the Rock Church advised the Nigerian government not to ignore the demands coming from the protesters who are mostly young people.

“Beginning with the clamour to #EndSARS, the subsequent demand for justice erupting from our young people in response to years of profiling, bullying, extortion and sheer brutality by a rogue element of our law enforcement, is an unassailable cry signalling the need for sweeping reforms in policing in Nigeria. It must not be ignored, quelled or dismissed. Our hearts go out with condolences to all the bereaved and grieved who’ve suffered loses amidst the incursion of the unscrupulous dissidents into our justice system.

“While the cause of the protests is disheartening, the resounding call of our young people for equitable rule of law, is one that is echoed globally, and welcome because it shows that Nigerian youth have now found their unified voice and are using it to seek positive change.

“May I suggest that our young people organise and select representatives who are able to articulate their concerns effectively and engage the government in productive dialogue.

“In the meantime, we will not cease to pray for our nation Nigeria and declare that God’s perfect will be done in our land. We speak healing, redemption and restoration to our nation and all her people, declaring that by the inimitable power of the Almighty God, there will be wisdom and righteousness in the halls of our government and in the corridors of power; that there will be justice and equity in our streets, safety and security across our land; and peace and prosperity in our country with grace in our hearts for the repairing of the brotherhood of all Nigerians.”