EndSARS: Oxlade Injured, Manager Tortured By Police

Singer Oxlade has been injured during the EndSARS protest which took place today in Surulere, an area in Lagos State.

The singer whoo took to Twitter revealed that his manager, Ojah B was being tortured by the Nigerian police.

He wrote, “They’re torturing ojahb as we speak….. They’re hurting my brother.” This follows his earlier tweets, “Dem done hold my manager !!! Oppression is still happening Ojah b is in the police custody This country !!!!!”

The EndSARS protesters are demanding that the Nigerian Government scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

They calim that the police unit has been abused by the personnel who extort and brutalize innocent citizens.