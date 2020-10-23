EndSARS: Nnamdi Kanu Clears Air On Telling Igbos To Destroy Yoruba Properties

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has cleared the air on telling Igbos to take advantage of the EndSARS protests to destroy the properties of the Yorubas in Lagos.
Since the protests turned violent, many private and public properties have been burnt and destroyed by hoodlums.
This led to social media speculations that Igbos are deliberately targeting Yoruba owned properties as directed by the IPOB leader.
Clearing the air, Nnamdi Kanu said, “#EndSARS is not an ethnic protest, stop the propaganda to make it one.”
He added that, “Those who caused division between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe during their time are bent on pitching Ndigbo and Yoruba against themselves in the present time.”
