EndSARS: Nigerian Youths Have Right To Protest – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerian youths have the right to protest and make demands from the leaders.

The president, however, said that the protesting youths should consuct themselves peacefully and not allow their protests to be hijacked.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, after a meeting with Buahri at the preidential villa.

According to him, “Mr. President said the youths of this country have spoken and he has heard and he has since gone to work for the youths of our country.

“The President promised that he will ensure that the reforms he has promised are met, he will make sure that the reforms are long lasting and that the reforms will deliver for our country a police force that we will be proud of.

“He appreciates the fact that they have brought the SARS issues to the fore through their peaceful protest.

“He recognizes the fact that they have called upon the government to do what is necessary and that as the President and a father, he will make sure that the demands as put forward are met.

“The President said that as far as he is concerned, it’s important to allow the younger generation to exercise the freedom to protest and make sure that such protest is in a peaceful manne.

“He said that part of the demands that were made is to make sure that those protesting are protected and that any police officer that has in one way or the other attacked any protesters be brought to book.

“So the President thinks it’s a fundamental right, he thinks so long as the protest is peaceful and focused.

“He believes that the youths of this country have the right to demand for certain things.”