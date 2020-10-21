EndSARS: My Heart Is Broken For Nigeria – Rihanna

Singer Rihanna has said that her heart is broken for Nigeria over the shooting of EndSARS protesters in Lagos on Tuesday.

Concise News learnt that some EndSARS protesters were shot and killed by allegedly by soldiers of the Nigerian Army at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos in Tuesday.

The soldiers were deployed after the Lagos State Government banned all forms of protests and also placed a 24-hour curfew in the state.

However, the protesters who defied the order and turned up for the protest at the Lekki toll gate were met with force allegedly by the Nigerian Army.

Reacting to the incident, Rihanna shared on social media:

“I can’t bear to see this torture and brutalization that has continued to affect nations across our planet!

“It’s such a betrayal to the citizens,the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are almost afraid of being murdered by!

“My heart is broken for Nigeria man! What is just watched is unbearable to watch.

“I’m so proud of your strength and not giving up on what is right,” she said.