EndSARS: My Driver Died As A Result Of Protest – Festus Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has announced that his driver died as a result of the EndSARS protest in Abuja.
Keyamo said that the driver who was heading to his office was hit by a vehicle which made a u-turn to avoid the advancing protesters.
Keyamo tweeted: “I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests. A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”
Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has banned all protests in Abuja.
The FCTA said that the protesters have been disregarding COVID-19 guideline.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.