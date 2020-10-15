EndSARS: My Driver Died As A Result Of Protest – Festus Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has announced that his driver died as a result of the EndSARS protest in Abuja.

Keyamo said that the driver who was heading to his office was hit by a vehicle which made a u-turn to avoid the advancing protesters.

Keyamo tweeted: “I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests. A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has banned all protests in Abuja.

The FCTA said that the protesters have been disregarding COVID-19 guideline.