EndSARS: Muslims Have Been Told To Denounce, Kill Me – Aisha Yesufu

Activist Aisha Yesufu has cried out after Muslims in the north were told to denounce her thereby exposing her to the threat of getting killed.

The threat is as a result of her participation in the EndSARS protests in Abuja.

Yesufu was pictured at the protest wearing an hijab with a fist in the air. The picture immediately became a morale booster among protesters clamouring for an end to police brutality.

She has now cried out that her life is in danger and that she may be targeted by the Muslim community in the north.

She wrote on Twitter: “One set say I am homophobic another say I am LGBTQ supporter. A 10 minute production was done portraying me as enemy of Islam and supporter of LGBTQ.

“They are calling for my arrest and that all Muslims should denounce me. In other words kill me if they see me.”