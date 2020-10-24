EndSARS: Lilian Bach Cries Out As Hoodlums Loot Her Store

Actress Lilian Back has cried out after her store was looted by hoodlums who took advantage of the EndSARS protests in Lagos.

Her store located that mall on Adeniran Ogunsanya in Surulere was looted by the hoodlums.

She shared on social media:

“I wanted to do a video but I was angry and I couldn’t bring myself to say a word

I got the bad news that my shop at the Adeniran Ogunsanya Shopping Mall, Surulere has been vandalized and looted.

Hoodlums broke into the mall 2 nights ago to vandalize and loot all the stores located in the mall.

They left behind so much destructions – swipe to see pics and videos .

Why? Didn’t these hoodlums know that we are all suffering as a result of bad government, but some of us decided to double our hustles and not give up by being entrepreneurs ?

These hoodlums have put a lot of people into huge debts as a result of the vandalization, looting and burning of innocent people’s years of hard-work.

Didn’t these hoodlums know that the peaceful protests held before the massacre was for the betterment of everybody including them?

Why do hoodlums always hijack peaceful protests and seize the opportunity to rob ,loot, vandalize and destroy properties of innocent and hard working Nigerians?

No excuses for those despicable acts. You only get temporary relief from your loots and you are back to square 1.

What we have been protesting for is what will eventually bring permanent solution to the plights of Nigerians but they wouldn’t exercise patience. They decided to be on the same level with the government! What a shame!

Pls, stop the violence and destruction of properties.

Stop the looting .

Stop. Just stop.

Mo fi oruko olorun be yin, oti to.

Ema da iya kun iya fun wa. Oti to.”