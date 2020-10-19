EndSARS: Lagos State Considers Telling School Children To Stay At Home

The Lagos State Government is considering telling school children to stay at home for now due to the EndSARS protests in the state.

This was made known by the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

Abayomi said that an order is expected from the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, before such can be effected.

He said, “We are considering the option of asking the students to stay at home, for now, pending when the protests will be over.

“It is at the consideration level. We are waiting for the governor’s directive in that aspect. As soon as we get the directive to go ahead, we (can) then ask them to stay at home for now.”