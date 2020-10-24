EndSARS: Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Calls Out Aisha Yesufu

Kannywood star, Zainab Abdullahi, has spoken against activist Aisha Yesufu over her participation in the EndSARS protests in Abuja.

Yesufu was pictured at the protest wearing an hijab with a fist in the air. The picture immediately became a morale booster among protesters clamouring for an end to police brutality.

This didn’t sit well with Zainab who called for the head of the activist, saying, “Aisha is a Jew in Islamic shirt. it is not crime Luwadi and Madigo and same sex marriage, gay people have the chance to be given freedom between good. Good Muslims should be found with sense and wise thoughts.

“Muslims should know that she’s getting a chance to give the right to gay and Madigo together with sex marriage, this is one of the reasons why the Jewish are better than trying to uplift your honour and look at the kind of humiliation she did to the Northerner and religious teachers in a video message that came out yesterday to seek for the Northerners. Hear what she said about President Buhari who was born to be a grandson, she is not ashamed, she is a Jew in Islamic shirt. She is talking no shame. Stop seeing her as a hero, she is with a hidden purpose for Muslim religion and our peace.”