EndSARS: It’s time for change in Nigeria – Anthony Joshua

World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua has said that its time for change to be experienced in Nigeria.

The boxer said this in reaction to the shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday.

Anthony Joshua also said that he’s ready to lend support to hospitals a dm provide food and other packages as victim toll rises.

He tweeted, “The situation has escalated, the violence and killings are horrendous. All because of people saying they want to live in peace?

“I pray God opens the gates for the heroes of Nigeria! This was never a trend for me! It’s real life and I want to learn how to make lasting change.

“I’m looking at hospitals to support, along with food and care packages in the time being.”