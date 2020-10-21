EndSARS: Ighalo Condemns Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Former Super Eagles and Manchester United player, Odion Ighalo has cried out against the deployment of soldiers on EndSARS protesters.

Some EndSARS protesters who gathered at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos were dispersed by soldiers of the Nigerian Army who allegedly opened fire on them.

Reacting to the incident, Ighalo urged the UK Government to wade in to help the poor citizens.

He said, “I am sad and heartbroken; I don’t know where to start from. I am not the kind of guy that talks about politics, but I can’t keep quiet anymore about what is happening in Nigeria,” Ighalo said in the video.

“I will say Nigerian government, you guys are a shame to the world, for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets to kill unarmed protesters because they are protesting for their rights is uncalled for.

“Today, October 20, you people will be remembered in history as the first government that sent military to the city to start killing their own citizens. I am ashamed of this government, we are tired of you guys and we can’t take this anymore.

“I am calling (on) the UK government, I am calling (on) all the leaders of the world to please see what is going on in Nigeria and help us, help the poor citizens.

“The government (officials) are killing their own citizens, I am calling (on) the UN to see to the matter. And I want to call my brothers and sisters back home to remain safe, stay indoors, please don’t come out because this government, they are killers and they will keep killing if the world does not talk about it.”