EndSARS: I Have Received Curses On My Phone – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that he has received curses on his phone over the EndSARS protests.

Adesina said that the curses came as a result of a fake report by an online media which says that he opposed the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

An interview which he did with Channels Television on Revolution Now protest was also twisted to seem as if he was referring to the EndSARS protesters.

He wrote, “Those who wanted to, believed the television station. A large number chose not to, and bombarded my phone lines with curses, expletives, and messages from the pit of hell. Well, if anybody chooses to belong to that nether region, it’s a matter of choice.

“Talking about the bombardment of my phone lines, it had begun on Sunday. A hateful mind had published my two numbers on Twitter, urging people to troll me. They called till the phone batteries went dead. Mum was the word from me.”

Adesina said that despite the television clarifying the interview, the attack he suffered didn’t stop.

He wrote, “Those who wanted to, believed the television station. A large number chose not to, and bombarded my phone lines with curses, expletives, and messages from the pit of hell. Well, if anybody chooses to belong to that nether region, it’s a matter of choice.

“Talking about the bombardment of my phone lines, it had begun on Sunday. A hateful mind had published my two numbers on Twitter, urging people to troll me. They called till the phone batteries went dead. Mum was the word from me.”