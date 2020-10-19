EndSARS: I Don’t Think It’s Wise To Block Traffic, Nairaland Founder

Nairaland founder, Seun Osewa has criticized the move by EndSARS protesters to block major highways across the country.

In a tweet he shared, Osewa said that the move is preventing the poor from earning their daily bread.

“I don’t think it’s wise for ‪#EndSARS‬ protesters to block traffic. The struggle against armed forces brutality will be long and hard. You can’t keep the poor from earning their daily bread for much longer without losing their support,” he said.

His tweet which was supported by some of his followers was, however, kicked against by some who say that the blockade was for the benefit of the ‘poor people’.

“Who are the protesters fighting for, the rich? Do you know what you’re talking about? Do you think the rich cares? If the poor cannot sustain this momentary displeasure how do they combat poverty?Working for penury all their lives? Please redirect, except you’re part of the prob,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Block everywhere….na this I don’t care attitude put us for this one so….some people think because they have not been harrasssed its none of their business…this is not just an ‪#EndSARS‬ protest its ‪#EndBadGoveranceInNigeria‬ ….‪#EndSARS‬ is just a starting point,” another user wrote.

@adekemitog wrote, “We re fighting for the poor people invariably. Most of the celebrities in the fore front of this fight can afford basic amenities. It’s this same poor people that the govt is using to rig and vote during election. So let’s all suffer now so they won’t be poor in future.”

@JattoDaniel said, “He raised a valid point, the protests should move to the nodes of the economy where the big men(who can effect change) benefit.

Inconveniencing common people who may not understand the underlying long-term benefits of the protests may make their support wane, we need the numbers.”