EndSARS: Hoodlums Won’t Go Unpunished – Oyedepo

Living Faith Church pastor, Bishop David Oyedepo, has condemned the looting and burning of properties by hoodlums across the country.

The clergymen said that the hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest to carried out the act will not go unpunished.

Oyedepo made this known while delivering a sermon at his church on Sunday.

He said: “The sources of agitation will be wisely dealt with and favourably dealt with; the land shall rest again in the name of Jesus Christ.

“All the hoodlums who are taking advantage of this season, let hand be joined in hand, the wicked shall not go unpunished.

“Innocent people on the streets going about their own cause and businesses, they were in their shops, the only business they have.

“CAUTION! You don’t have a double life, you have only one, you don’t have a spare. Caution! I bind all activities of the devil behind every form of unrest being inflicted by hoodlums in the name of Jesus,” he prayed.

Oyedepo then prophesied that, “Peace is restored to our streets. Killing shall be mentioned no more. The name of the Lord shall remain glorified in the name of Jesus Christ.”