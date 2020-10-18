EndSARS: Hoodlums Storm Osogbo City Mall, Loot Phones, Laptops

The Osogbo City Mall has been looted by some suspected hoodlums who carted away electronic gadgets, phones and laptops.

The security guards and shop owners at the mall scampared for safety when the hoodlums stormed the mall on motorcycles.

This was a while after the convoy of the governor of Osun State was attacked by hoodlums who infiltrated the EndSARS protesters.

Two persons reportedly died.

One of the witnesses told NAN that the fierce approach of the hoodlums sent everyone in the mall running for safety.

He said that the hoodlums came in large numbers and had a free day, as no policeman or any other security personnel intervened to save the situation.

“They rode on over 20 motorcycles with about three passengers each on the bikes, and they came with dangerous weapons.

“The private security guards at the mall had to run for safety, because they didn’t carry arms.

“The hoodlums destroyed the glass doors of the electronics stores within the mall and carted away phones, laptops and other items,” the witness said.